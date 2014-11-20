DETROIT Nov 20 In a front overlap crash safety
tests of four minivans sold in the United States, only the
latest model of the Toyota Motor Corp Sienna scored
well, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said on
Thursday.
The Chrysler Group LLC Dodge Grand Caravan, the Chrysler
Town & Country, and the Nissan Motor Co Quest performed
poorly, the IIHS said.
A small front overlap test replicates what happens when the
front corner of a vehicle collides with another vehicle or an
object such as a tree or a utility pole.
Toyota's 2015 Sienna joins the Honda Motor Co
Odyssey, which was tested earlier, as the only minivans to earn
the IIHS "Top Safety Pick-Plus" rating that is used heavily in
marketing new vehicles.
"Minivans are popular among parents, a group that tends to
be safety conscious, but we've only seen two so far that offer
decent protection in small overlap crashes," says David Zuby,
IIHS executive vice president and chief research officer.
The Nissan Quest from model years 2011 to 2015, Chrysler
Group's Dodge Grand Caravan from model years 2008 to 2015 and
the Chrysler Town & Country all received scores of "poor" in the
tests. The Sienna scored "acceptable" and the Odyssey in its
previous test scored "good," according to the IIHS.
Chrysler Group is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
Sienna models prior to the 2015 model year were not tested
by the IIHS, and the influential U.S. insurance industry group
said it has yet to test the Kia Motors Corp Sedona,
the only minivan sold in the United States not yet tested.
Details of the results can be found at the IIHS website,
www.iihs.org.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)