By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 8
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. safety officials on
Monday called on automakers to begin installing collision
avoidance systems in all new passenger and commercial vehicles,
saying existing technology could save lives and avoid injuries
by reducing rear-end collisions.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a 63-page
report that rear-end crashes kill about 1,700 people and injure
half a million annually. It said more than 80 percent of the
human toll could be mitigated if vehicles were equipped with
collision avoidance systems.
Collision avoidance systems use radar, lasers or cameras to
detect potential crash situations and either warn the driver or
apply the brakes automatically.
NTSB, whose recommendations are not binding, wants the
technology included as a standard feature in new cars, trucks
and buses, and criticized federal auto regulators for taking
"slow or insufficient action" to require the innovation.
"Currently available forward collision avoidance
technologies for passenger and commercial vehicles still show
clear benefits that could reduce rear-end crash fatalities.
However, more must be done to speed up deployment of these
technologies in all vehicle types," the NTSB report said.
Only four out of 684 passenger vehicle models in 2014
included a complete forward collision avoidance system as a
standard feature, NTSB said. The systems are often made
available as options that can make a vehicle more expensive.
"You don't pay extra for your seatbelt," NTSB Chairman
Christopher Hart said in a statement released with the report.
"And you shouldn't have to pay extra for technology that can
help prevent a collision altogether."
NTSB, which has issued a dozen recommendations on collision
avoidance over the past 20 years, called on the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration to include performance ratings for
collision avoidance systems in its safety evaluations of new
automobile designs.
NHTSA welcomed NTSB's recommendations and said it has taken
a number of steps to promote advanced safety technologies,
including addition of automatic emergency braking as a safety
performance measure for new car designs.
"We look forward to further discussions with NTSB, industry,
safety advocates and others about ways to make advanced safety
technologies broadly available," the U.S. auto safety regulator
said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)