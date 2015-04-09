By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, April 9
DETROIT, April 9 U.S. safety regulators on
Thursday warned millions of owners of older model vehicles in
"Rust Belt" states to get their brake systems checked for
corrosion, a warning that stems from a long-running
investigation of complaints about General Motors Co
trucks and SUVs.
The "Rust Belt" includes about half of the 50 U.S. states.
It is where salt is used to melt snow and ice on roads, which
can increase the chance of corrosion on cars and trucks over
time.
The advisory stems from research by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine whether
rust-related problems on brake systems were a safety defect on
about 2 million GM trucks and SUVs. NHTSA on Thursday also
closed that investigation without a recall of the GM vehicles
from model years 1999 to 2003, which included Chevrolet
Silverado, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe and
GMC Yukon.
NHTSA issued the wider advisory essentially asking owners to
wash their cars regularly and have their brake systems inspected
during cold weather if they drive in the Rust Belt. This
advisory is for owners of any vehicle made by any manufacturer
from the 2007 model year and earlier.
That is because a zinc-aluminum alloy widely used to coat
brake systems until about 2007 was more susceptible to rust than
the nylon and plastic coatings that replaced it, a NHTSA
official said.
The average age of cars on U.S. roads is about 11 years, so
millions of them are included in the advisory. NHTSA did not
offer an estimate of the number of vehicles covered by its
warning.
NHTSA said it did not determine that the GM vehicles had a
safety defect in part because vehicles of similar age made by
other automakers had about the same incidence of brake system
corrosion.
"While we are not issuing a defect notice, there is a safety
issue here and that safety issue is the combination of time and
road salt creating a corrosion problem in these older vehicles,"
a NHTSA official said.
The regulator said vehicles in the these states are more
prone to corrosion-related problems to brake lines and brake
pipes: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland,
Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New
Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode
Island, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of
Columbia.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)