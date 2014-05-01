DETROIT May 1 U.S. April auto sales were 1.39 million vehicles in April, up 8.1 percent from a year ago, said industry research firm Autodata Corp on Thursday.

That works out to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 16.04 million vehicles.

The results were slightly below expectations of industry analysts, who had expected a rise of 9 percent and an annualized rate of 16.1 million vehicles. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)