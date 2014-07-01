DETROIT, July 1 U.S. auto sales rose 1.2 percent
in June, beating expectations of a 3 percent decline, Autodata
Corp reported on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate used to measure
strength of the auto industry of 16.98 million vehicles, the
highest rate since July 2006, Autodata Corp said.
Most major automakers beat expectations, and sales at the
top-selling manufacturer in the U.S. market, General Motors Co
, rose 1 percent despite its ongoing safety crisis.
Analysts had expected GM's sales to fall 6 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)