TORONTO Oct 1 Chrysler Group's Canadian arm extended its year-over-year sales growth streak in September, selling the most cars for that month in 13 years, the company said on Tuesday.

The automaker sold 19,858 vehicles last month, 1.5 percent more than in the same period last year. Year to date, total sales were up 6.5 percent.

Car sales edged up 0.4 percent to 3,616, while truck sales rose 1.8 percent to 16,242. Several Chrysler models posted sales declines, but an increase in Dodge car and Chrysler truck models helped offset the drops.

Toyota Canada reported record sales for its cars, trucks and Lexus luxury unit, bolstered in part by new models of the Canadian-built Corolla and RAV4. September sales gained 2.6 percent to 17,268 cars and trucks sold.

Sales for Honda's Canadian arm advanced 8 percent from a year ago to 13,964 as sales of its Fit and Accord models doubled from a year ago. Total sales are up 11.2 percent so far this year to 121,890 units sold.