TORONTO Oct 1 Chrysler Group's
Canadian arm extended its year-over-year sales growth streak in
September, selling the most cars for that month in 13 years, the
company said on Tuesday.
The automaker sold 19,858 vehicles last month, 1.5 percent
more than in the same period last year. Year to date, total
sales were up 6.5 percent.
Car sales edged up 0.4 percent to 3,616, while truck sales
rose 1.8 percent to 16,242. Several Chrysler models posted sales
declines, but an increase in Dodge car and Chrysler truck models
helped offset the drops.
Toyota Canada reported record sales for its cars,
trucks and Lexus luxury unit, bolstered in part by new models of
the Canadian-built Corolla and RAV4. September sales gained 2.6
percent to 17,268 cars and trucks sold.
Sales for Honda's Canadian arm advanced 8 percent
from a year ago to 13,964 as sales of its Fit and Accord models
doubled from a year ago. Total sales are up 11.2 percent so far
this year to 121,890 units sold.