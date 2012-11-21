DETROIT Nov 21 U.S. auto sales are rebounding
after Superstorm Sandy cut sales in late October and early
November, and this month should show a 12 percent increase from
a year before, consultancies JD Power & Associates and LMC
Automotive said on Wednesday.
November auto sales have been rising each week, and there
are signs that December will be a strong sales month to end the
best year for U.S. auto sales since before the 2008-2009
economic downturn.
On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, November sales
are seen at 15 million new vehicles, LMC and JD Power said.