DETROIT Nov 21 U.S. auto sales are rebounding after Superstorm Sandy cut sales in late October and early November, and this month should show a 12 percent increase from a year before, consultancies JD Power & Associates and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.

November auto sales have been rising each week, and there are signs that December will be a strong sales month to end the best year for U.S. auto sales since before the 2008-2009 economic downturn.

On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, November sales are seen at 15 million new vehicles, LMC and JD Power said.