PARIS Aug 1 French car registrations fell 7 percent in July, the country's main CCFA automakers' association said on Wednesday.

The year-on-year decline was a "poor result in spite of two more sales days compared with July 2011", CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said ahead of the release of full monthly data by the Paris-based association. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)