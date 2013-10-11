Oct 11 Global auto sales in September rose 4.5
percent from a year ago, according to industry consultant and
analyst LMC Automotive, which called the results "solid."
For the month, worldwide light vehicle sales were 82.3
million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, LMC said in a
report issued on Friday.
LMC's forecast for the full year 2013 is 83.5 million light
vehicles, up 2.8 percent from 81.2 million in 2012. Light
vehicles do not include large commercial trucks.
China was the leading nation in September auto sales, at 1.9
million in sales, followed by the United States at 1.1 million.
LMC said its report used preliminary sales figures for
September in China.
September sales increased 18 percent in China and fell 4
percent in the United States, LMC said.
However, the annualized selling rate rose in both countries,
to 22.1 million in China from 19.2 million, and to 15.2 million
in the United States from 14.5 million a year ago, LMC said.
In Western Europe, where sales have not recovered as quickly
from the 2008-2010 economic downturn as those in the United
States, September auto sales rose 3.6 percent to 1.2 million.
For the full year, LMC sees Western Europe auto sales at
12.7 million vehicles, down 3 percent from 13.1 million last
year. LMC projects Western Europe's auto sales rising slightly
to 12.8 million vehicles next year. It also expects that auto
sales will not return to 2011's level of 14.4 million vehicles
until 2017.