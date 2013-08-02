DETROIT Aug 2 The U.S. auto industry's
weaker-than-expected overall sales results for July disappeared
on Friday after the federal government released updated data
used to compute the annual sales rate each month.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday
released the recalculated seasonal factors used to compute the
monthly sales pace, resulting in a rate for July of 15.8 million
vehicles, according to research firm Autodata. That matched
analysts' expectations, rather than falling short - as it looked
on Thursday when the rate was 15.67 before the recalculation.
Analysts, who had warned the BEA recalculation could shift
results by several tenths of a point, had said the July sales to
individual consumers, also known as retail sales, remains
strong.
The recalculation, which is done annually to adjust for
variations like weather and holidays, affected all figures,
resulting in changes for every month.
For instance, April had been the only month this year to
fall below an annual sales rate of 15 million when it initially
came in at 14.92 million. The rate for April now stands at
15.19, now making October 2012 the last month to fall below 15
million.
Industry executives have said they expect sales for the U.S.
auto industry to finish the year between 15 million and 15.5
million vehicles, which would be up from 14.5 million last year.
July's updated sales rate follows June's recalculated 15.88
million rate. That gives the U.S. industry two consecutive
months with a strong pace of sales as it heads toward the fall,
when automakers typically release new models that lure buyers
into showrooms.