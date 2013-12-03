* November sales rise 8.9 pct, monthly rate hits 16.41 mln
* Big pickup trucks still popular with U.S. buyers
* Incentives average more than $2,500/vehicle
By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Dec 3 Major automakers reported their
best U.S. sales month in six and a half years in November as
aggressive discounting and the continued popularity of big
pickup trucks helped trounce Wall Street forecasts.
The industry's annual U.S. sales pace reached 16.41 million
vehicles last month, the best monthly showing since February
2007, according to industry research firm Autodata. This handily
beat expectations for a rate of 15.75 million.
Yet shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
slid more than 3 percent as some investors worried that
the discounts signaled a return to the unhealthy practices that
eroded industry profits in the years before the global recession
of 2009.
Other investors also fretted that consumers' need to replace
aging vehicles, which propelled U.S. light vehicle sales after
the recession, would not support the current pace of sales gains
in 2015 and beyond.
"The sales rate for cars increased so dramatically in the
last several years," said Jesse Toprak, an analyst with research
firm Truecar.com. "The fear might be that it's not going to hold
up beyond next year." But Toprak said he does not share this
view.
November U.S. auto sales rose 8.9 percent, beating the
year-to-date increase of 8.4 percent.
Manufacturers provided incentives averaging more than $2,500
per vehicle in November, TrueCar.com said. Automakers began
offering aggressive deals in the second half of the month to
take advantage of Black Friday shopping following Thanksgiving
Day on Nov. 28.
Jonathan Browning, chief executive of Volkswagen of America
, said the industry was "super aggressive" in the
run-up to and through the holiday weekend.
Incentives were particularly heavy in the midsize sedan
segment, which includes Toyota Motor Corp's Camry and
Honda Motor Co's Accord, several executives said.
The discounts "seemed to spark some investor concern about
discipline," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said in a research note.
"While we recognize that price gains are less balanced than
they were a year ago and that recent pressures need to be
monitored, the overall numbers remain solid," Michaeli said.
In interviews and conference calls, auto executives disputed
concerns that the industry was overly reliant on incentives to
spur sales in November, which was the strongest U.S. sales month
of 2013.
"This is not a purely incentive-fueled industry right now,"
GM's North American chief, Mark Reuss, said. "It's not."
GM shares were down 3.3 percent to $37.81 while Ford shares
were off 3.2 percent to $16.52, while the broader S&P 500 index
was off 0.6 percent.
On the same day the industry posted its strong results, a
federal judge ruled the city of Detroit, once the cradle of the
auto industry and now a symbol of urban decay and mismanagement,
was eligible for bankruptcy.
'VALUABLE LESSONS'
Executives and analysts said the Detroit automakers were
unlikely to revert to offering outsized incentives. Those
unhealthy practices were a factor in GM and its smaller U.S.
rival Chrysler Group LLC taking federal bailouts in 2009 to
survive.
"I personally think the industry as a whole learned a lot of
valuable lessons in 2008 and 2009," said Fred Diaz, who leads
Nissan Motor Co's day-to-day U.S. operations
The automakers "are doing a really good job keeping
inventories in line," said Diaz, a former Chrysler executive.
U.S. vehicle sales bottomed in 2009 at 10.4 million. They
rose to 14.5 million last year, and GM has said U.S. auto sales
would likely finish at 15.6 million this year.
Monthly sales are regarded as an early indicator of the U.S.
economy's health. The auto industry has held up better than the
broader economy because of easier access to credit and
consumers' need to replace aging vehicles. The average vehicle
on the road in the United States is more than 11 years old.
However, Toyota's North American head, Jim Lentz, forecast last
month that pent-up demand to replace aging vehicles will slow.
GM emphasized that it was disciplined in its approach to
incentives. Executives at the U.S. automaker said incentives as
a percentage of average vehicle prices held steady at around 10
percent during the first nine months of the year.
Ford said the midsize car segment accounted for 14.5 percent
of the industry last month, down one percentage point from
November 2012. The second-largest U.S. automaker also said the
weak yen allowed Japanese automakers to offer deals.
"We have started to see in the industry some top-line
pricing actions on some of the vehicle lines, such as hybrids
and midsize sedans, by some of the individual Japanese
(automakers) probably that could be related to the weakening
yen," said John Felice, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing
and sales.
The three Detroit automakers and two of Japan's top three
reporting year-to-year increases on Tuesday. Honda was alone
among major automakers in reporting flat sales and missing
analyst estimates.
Chrysler, now a unit of Fiat SpA, said its November
sales leapt 16 percent, while GM reported a 14 percent jump.
Ford sales rose 7 percent. Sales rose 10 percent at Toyota and
11 percent at Nissan.
Big trucks were the best-selling vehicles at each of the
Detroit automakers.
Ford's industry-leading F-series pickup outsold all of the
company's passenger cars combined, rising 16 percent to 65,501.
Combined sales of GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra were
up 15 percent at 48,748. Chrysler's Ram pickup gained 22 percent
to 29,635.
Meanwhile, in the race for bragging rights as biggest seller
of luxury vehicles, Daimler's Mercedes brand after a
13 percent sales increase in November holds a lead of more than
7,600 vehicles over BMW.