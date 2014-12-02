DETROIT Dec 2 Chrysler Group U.S. auto sales
rose 20 percent in November on strong showings by its Jeep brand
and Ram pickup trucks, the unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Tuesday.
Jeep SUV sales jumped 27 percent, Ram pickup truck sales
were up 21 percent, and Chrysler 200 sedan sales soared 155
percent to 14,317.
A strong showing on Black Friday is seen pushing U.S. auto
industry sales in November up 2.3 percent to about 1.27 million
vehicles, according to a survey of 11 analysts by Reuters.
Chrysler, which easily beat the expectations of analysts
polled by Reuters, was the first major automaker to report
November sales on Tuesday.
Eleven Chrysler Group models set sales records for November,
the automaker said.
A Thomson Reuters survey of 41 industry economists and
analysts showed expectations of 16.7 million vehicles sold on an
annualized basis, with a high forecast of 17 million vehicles on
an annualized basis.
In October, U.S. sales were 16.46 million vehicles on an
annualized basis.
