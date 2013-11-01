DETROIT Nov 1 U.S. October auto sales for
Chrysler Group LLC rose 11 percent from a year before, missing
analysts' expectations despite strong sales of its Ram pickup
truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Automakers reporting monthly sales on Friday are expected by
analysts to show a gain of 12 percent to about 1.22 million
vehicles, or 15.4 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted
annualized basis.
Chrysler said that the annualized selling rate will be 15.7
million vehicles for October, but this figure includes medium
and heavy trucks, which generally account for about 300,000 in
annual sales. Analysts do not count these big trucks in their
estimates.
Chrysler, No. 4 in the U.S. auto market by sales, sold 579
Jeep Cherokee midsize SUVs in October; it began shipments only
last week after a two-month delay.
Hyundai Motor Co said that its U.S. sales
climbed 7 percent to 53,555 vehicles.
With the exception of market sales leader General Motors Co
, the top six manufacturers in U.S. sales are expected to
post double-digit gains for October, according to industry
analysts. Eight analysts say GM will show sales gains of between
5.5 percent and 10 percent.