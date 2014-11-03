DETROIT Nov 3 Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co each reported strong crossover model sales and record October U.S. sales for their core brands on Monday.

Major automakers in the U.S. market are expected to show a rise of about 6 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan Motor sales rose 13.3 percent to 103,117 vehicles, beating expectations of a 11 percent rise. The Nissan brand's sales rose 15 percent, while the Infiniti luxury brand's sales fell 1.2 percent.

Nissan Rogue crossover sales increased 14 percent to nearly 14,700. The Sentra small car's sales rose 56 percent to 13,129.

Honda Motor's sales rose 5.8 percent, missing expectations of an 8 percent rise.

Honda's top-selling model was the CR-V crossover at 29,257, up 30 percent. It eclipsed the Accord sedan, which had sales of 27,128, up 8 percent. Civic sales fell 12 percent to 24,154. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)