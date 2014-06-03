DETROIT, June 3 Chrysler Group on Tuesday
reported a higher-than-expected 17 percent gain in U.S. new-car
sales on strong demand for its Jeep sport utility vehicles in
May, when results for the entire auto sector are expected to
heat up with the weather.
The U.S. auto industry is forecast to show a third straight
month of strong sales after cold and snowy weather held down
results in January and February. Economists polled by Reuters
expected May industry sales to rise about 7 percent, with an
annual sales rate of 16.1 million vehicles.
Chrysler expects the industry's annual sales rate in May to
finish at 16.9 million vehicles, including medium and heavy
trucks, which account for about 300,000 vehicles each year.
Monthly auto sales are seen as an early snapshot of consumer
demand for big-ticket items. U.S. new-car sales in April rose 8
percent, and the annual selling rate finished at 16.04 million
vehicles.
U.S. sales for Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, finished at 194,421 vehicles in May, above the
consensus of nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Sales at its Jeep SUV line jumped 58 percent to 70,203
vehicles in May from a year earlier, while Ram pickup truck
sales increased 17 percent to 37,131 vehicles. Dodge brand sales
were up 3 percent.
