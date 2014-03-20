Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
MUNICH, March 20 German engineering group Schaeffler's IPO-SHF.F full year earnings before interest and tax fell 30 percent to 982 million euros ($1.37 billion), hurt by a 370.5 million euros antitrust fine for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.
The company said that adjusted for special items, which include a 48 million euros charge for job cuts, the group's adjusted EBIT margin dipped only 0.1 percent to 12.6 percent.
Schaeffler said it expected revenue to grow by 5 to 7 percent at constant currency in 2014.
For its Automotive division, the company again anticipates revenue growth significantly exceeding the increase in worldwide production of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
For its Industrial division it sees moderate revenue growth in 2014.
Overall, Schaeffler anticipates generating an EBIT margin of 12 to 13 percent in 2014, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack and Edward Taylor)
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Jan 22 A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing President Donald Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed allegations in a new lawsuit by prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers that he is violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other businesses accept payments from foreign governments.