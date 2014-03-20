MUNICH, March 20 German engineering group Schaeffler's IPO-SHF.F full year earnings before interest and tax fell 30 percent to 982 million euros ($1.37 billion), hurt by a 370.5 million euros antitrust fine for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.

The company said that adjusted for special items, which include a 48 million euros charge for job cuts, the group's adjusted EBIT margin dipped only 0.1 percent to 12.6 percent.

Schaeffler said it expected revenue to grow by 5 to 7 percent at constant currency in 2014.

For its Automotive division, the company again anticipates revenue growth significantly exceeding the increase in worldwide production of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

For its Industrial division it sees moderate revenue growth in 2014.

Overall, Schaeffler anticipates generating an EBIT margin of 12 to 13 percent in 2014, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack and Edward Taylor)