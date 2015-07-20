By Paul Lienert
| ANN ARBOR, Michigan, July 20
ANN ARBOR, Michigan, July 20 Self-driving cars
would be "better" tested on private test tracks than on public
roads, said a U.S. senator who has authored several bills on
advanced vehicle technologies, after Google Inc
disclosed injuries in its latest accident involving a prototype.
Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters, a member of the
U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, made
his remarks following the opening of the University of
Michigan's Mcity track on Monday.
Self-driving vehicles will be tested on public roads in
Michigan in 2016, but "it's better to start in a closed
facility" such as Mcity, a 32-acre facility "where companies can
conduct more extreme tests," Peters said in an interview.
"It is an incredibly hazardous environment to be out on the
streets."
Google, which has been developing self-driving cars since
2009, said on Friday that three of its employees were injured in
a July 1 incident in California when one of its self-driving
prototypes was rear-ended by another vehicle.
"Our self-driving cars are being hit surprisingly often by
other drivers who are distracted and not paying attention to the
road," wrote Chris Urmson, director of Google's self-driving car
project, in a blog post last Thursday. "The clear theme is human
error and inattention" in those incidents.
Google said its prototype vehicles have been involved in 14
collisions since 2010, including 11 in which the Google vehicle
was rear-ended, often while stopped at a light or in slow-moving
traffic on city streets.
Peters said he was given a ride in one of the Google
self-driving prototypes a year and a half ago. While on the
freeway in California, he said, "another vehicle crossed into
our lane," and the Google vehicle responded "seamlessly" while
avoiding a collision.
He said he thought the freeway incident "was a little bit
unusual" and noted that driving on city streets "gets a lot more
complicated."
Testing on the Mcity track will "allow us ... to fully
understand that very hazardous environment," he said.
Google declined to comment on Peters' remarks.
Michigan is among a handful of states to pass legislation
enabling testing of self-driving cars on public roads.
Among the partners in Mcity are automakers Ford Motor Co
, General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co.
A Ford spokesperson said on Monday the automaker already has
been testing a Ford Fusion equipped with self-driving hardware
and software at Mcity.
A similar facility, GoMentum Station, opened earlier this
year on the site of a former U.S. Naval base in northern
California. Several carmakers, as well as Google, use the
private facility to test self-driving vehicles.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard
Chang)