DETROIT Dec 31 Sales of vehicles able to drive
themselves will account for about 9 percent of global auto sales
in about two decades, according to a forecast published on
Tuesday by auto industry consultant IHS Automotive.
The study focused on autonomous cars, which can drive with
"no attention needed by the driver," IHS analyst Egil Juliussen
said. Such cars are not currently available for sale, but IHS
predicts they will be available around 2025.
IHS expects global sales of self-driving cars in 2025 to be
230,000 -- less than 1 percent of the 115 million cars expected
to be sold that year.
But by 2035, sales of self-driving cars will reach 11.8
million, or 9 percent of the 129 million global auto sales
expected that year, said Juliussen.
Most of these sales will be in well-established auto markets
like the United States, Western Europe and Japan.
The pace of growth for self-driving cars will exceed that of
electric cars, which have been hobbled by the high cost of
batteries, Juliussen said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Dan Grebler)