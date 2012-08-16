(Corrects title of Google's Eric Schmidt to executive chairman
from CEO)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Aug 15 It's been more than half a
century since some of the first concept cars boasting
self-driving features were presented to the world and they're
still not on the roads. But many auto executives say the
industry is on the cusp of welcoming vehicles that make the idea
of keeping both hands on the wheel an anachronism.
General Motors showed off "dream cars" in the late
1950s like the Firebird II and Cadillac Cyclone with features
automakers are now starting to roll out in new models as the
technology, based on sensors, lasers, radar systems, GPS,
cameras and microchips -- improves and becomes less costly.
While most industry officials don't envision a fully
self-driving, or autonomous, vehicle before 2025, features such
as adaptive cruise control or traffic jam assist that
automatically slow or apply the brakes for a car in certain
situations are already being introduced. And much like anti-lock
brakes became the norm after initial resistance, these new
technologies will prepare drivers for a future where they are
needed less.
"The whole concept of a car being able to drive itself is
pretty profound," said Larry Burns, GM's former research and
development chief and an adviser for Google's
self-driving car project. "This is the most transformational
play to hit the auto industry in 125 years."
The progress has been in the making for decades as GM's
Firebird II, introduced in 1956, included a system to work with
an electrical wire embedded in the highway to guide the car.
Three years later, the rocket-like Cyclone boasted an autopilot
system that steered the car and radar in front nose cones that
warned of a collision and automatically applied the brakes.
However, the pace of invention has quickened, with such
automakers as GM, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen AG developing technologies
to help drivers avoid accidents. Some even envision a future
where today's cars are more amusement.
"In the same way we all used to travel on horses and now
horses are entertainment, you could imagine automobiles driven
by people becoming more entertainment," said Chris Urmson, the
Google program's technical head.
In a world where Nevada and Florida have already passed laws
allowing the licensing of self-driving cars, the rush is on to
make the job easier for drivers. For many, the ultimate goal is
to take the steering wheel totally out of consumers' hands and
eliminate accidents altogether.
"Once we have a car that will never crash, why don't we let
it drive?" said Nady Boules, GM's director of autonomous
technology development.
However, Boules and executives like him will have to win
over a public that includes those who love to drive or simply
wouldn't trust their lives to a robot. Others, like long-haul
truckers, could resist the technology for fear of job losses.
'BLUE SCREEN OF DEATH'
"My mental model of trust in technology is a Windows blue
screen of death. That's how much faith I have in PCs and
computer systems," said Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology's AgeLab.
Reimer, whose group studies human behavior in relation to
transportation safety and has worked with BMW, Ford
and Toyota, said people are terrible overseers of highly
autonomous systems and a car that helps drivers rather than
replaces them would be a better model.
J.D. Power and Associates found 37 percent of U.S. consumers
it surveyed in March were interested in autonomous driving
technology, but only 20 percent definitely or probably would buy
it at an estimated price of $3,000. Consulting firm Accenture
said last year that almost half of U.S. and British consumers it
polled would be comfortable in a self-driving car.
Even if the industry eventually wins the hearts and minds of
most consumers, it also must establish the infrastructure that
supports self-driving cars, including not only the technology
but the necessary legal and liability frameworks -- things that
may takes years to put in place.
Bill Windsor, associate vice president of consumer safety at
insurer Nationwide Mutual, pointed out the airline
industry has had an autopilot feature for years, but people
still man the cockpit. The same will be true for cars.
"It's going to be a long time before we're going to feel
comfortable turning over all the day-to-day decisions in driving
to a computer," he said.
Costs must come down as well. For instance, the laser-based
Light Detection and Ranging system used by Google costs $70,000
according to a study released this month by consulting firm KPMG
and the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).
For that reason, the rollout over the next decade of more
semi-autonomous features that assist drivers or take control of
cars in only some cases is the path the industry is taking with
the idea of preparing consumers for a future with fully
driverless cars.
"The socialization of autonomous driving is actually the
difficult part. The invention of the vehicle is the easy part,"
said John Hanson, Toyota's national manager for environmental,
safety and quality issues. The Japanese automaker has two
autonomous car programs, one in Japan and the other in Ann
Arbor, Michigan.
'GEORGE JETSON' DAYS NOT CLOSE
Even some automakers developing semi-autonomous features for
their cars don't believe consumers will accept a future without
human drivers.
"The days of George Jetson getting in the vehicle, saying
'to the office' and then reading a newspaper, we don't envision
for an awful long time," said Tom Baloga, BMW's U.S. vice
president of engineering.
"We will always be the ultimate driving machine," he said,
adding that there will be times when bored drivers stuck in
bumper-to-bumper traffic will turn over control of their cars.
BMW has worked on autonomous technology for more than a decade.
Others developing autonomous technologies include: Honda
, Hyundai, Mercedes, Nissan
and Volvo, as well as suppliers, technology
firms and universities. Chip giant Intel Corp created a
$100 million fund in February to invest in future auto
technology.
"The industry appears to be on the cusp of revolutionary
change ... engendered by the advent of autonomous or
'self-driving' vehicles. And the timing may be sooner than you
think," KPMG and CAR said in their study.
GM, for instance, believes semi-autonomous cars will be
available by mid-decade with more sophisticated self-driving
systems by the end of the decade. Cadillac is testing a feature
dubbed "Super Cruise" that is capable of fully automatic
steering, braking and lane centering in certain highway driving
that could be ready for production by mid-decade.
Meanwhile Bill Ford, the chairman of rival Ford Motor, sees
semi-autonomous driving technology by 2025 like driver-initiated
autopilot systems, as well as, the ability to reserve parking
spots ahead of your destination in a linked network, with fully
autonomous cars following after that.
"There's a lot of moving parts to all of this, but it's
almost limitless in terms of what we can do," he said in June at
an event in California's Silicon Valley. Ford's 2013 Fusion
mid-sized car includes a lane-keeping aid system, an active park
assist function, adaptive cruise control and collision warning.
SELF-DRIVING CARS 'IN OUR LIFETIME'
Google launched its autonomous car program in 2010, viewing
the problem as one of computer science. It has tested its
modified Toyota Prius and Lexus RX 450h cars over more than
300,000 miles and is talking with almost every automaker about
its technology.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said the company has
not figured out how it would bring its technology to market, but
licensing it is an option. "Self-driving cars should in our
lifetime become the predominant way," he told Reuters in July.
Last year, one of Google's self-driving cars was involved in
a minor accident, but supporting the idea that robots would be
better drivers it occurred when the car was under human control.
The self-driving mode has yet to be in a fender bender.
Bob Casey, the curator of transportation at the Henry Ford
Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, regarded the self-guiding driving
system of GM's Firebird II concept car of more than 50 years ago
"almost as a parlor trick," but he said the technology now
brings such cars closer to reality. The question is whether the
auto industry is ready for that.
"Part of the fundamental attraction of automobiles has been
the actual driving of them," he said. "If you do away with that,
then it really becomes an appliance ... a toaster, a washing
machine."
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)