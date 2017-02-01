Feb 1 Alphabet Inc's Waymo said its
fleet of self-driving vehicles logged more than 600,000 miles
last year on public roads in California, while rival Tesla Inc
reported operating autonomous vehicles for just 550
miles on public roads since last October, according to reports
released on Wednesday by the state's Department of Motor
Vehicles.
California requires auto companies and suppliers who test
their self-driving vehicles on public roads to provide an annual
compilation of miles traveled in autonomous mode and the number
of "disengagements," or times the self-driving system was
deactivated and control handed back to humans because of a
system failure or a traffic, weather or road situation that
required human intervention.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the company plans
to install new hardware and software to enable fully autonomous
driving in Tesla vehicles before the end of the year. Tesla's
four self-driving test vehicles compiled 550 miles, with a
disengagement every 3.5 miles.
Waymo, the former Google auto unit that was renamed last
fall, operated a fleet of 60 autonomous vehicles last year on
California roads. While increasing miles traveled by 50 percent,
it said the number of self-driving disengagements fell by 75
percent to 124, an average of one every 5,000 miles.
Automakers are testing autonomous vehicles in several states
and on private tracks - activity that would not be covered by
the California reporting requirement. Autonomous driving
systems, like other artificial intelligence programs, become
more reliable and accurate by accumulating data either from
simulations or real world testing.
General Motors Co and its Cruise Automation affiliate
logged nearly 10,000 miles in self-driving vehicles on
California roads, many of them Chevrolet Bolts.
GM's Cruise tested a fleet of electric vehicles, including
20 Bolts and five Nissan Leafs, equipped with self-driving
systems, noting the number of disengagements fell as miles
traveled increased in the latter half of the year. GM/Cruise
averaged a disengagement every 50 miles.
Nissan Motor Co tested a fleet that included three
Leafs and two Infiniti Q50 sedans, logging 4,000 miles with a
disengagement every 150 miles.
Ford Motor Co and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz said their self-driving vehicles logged fewer than
1,000 miles each last year in California, while Honda Motor Co
and Volkswagen AG said they did not test
self-driving vehicles on public roads in the state.
Besides California, three other states allow operation of
self-driving vehicles on public roads and several others are
considering similar legislation.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; additional reporting by
Alexandria Sage in San Francisco and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)