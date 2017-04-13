(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Edward Taylor and Paul Lienert
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, April 13 The race to develop
and exploit autonomous vehicle technology is reshaping the
hierarchy of the automotive industry, replacing traditional
top-down manufacturing relationships with complex webs of
alliances and acquisitions.
Dealmaking in the automotive and technology industry is
driven by the rapid transition of self-driving vehicles from
research projects to major elements of near-term product plans
at several of the world's biggest automakers.
That shift is behind deals like one announced last week
between Robert Bosch and Daimler AG's
Mercedes. Bosch and Mercedes said they will
collaborate on development of self-driving vehicles, with Bosch
in a broad role as a systems integrator — sort of a copilot with
the automaker in speeding up deployment of self-driving
vehicles. Bosch also expects to sell the jointly developed
systems to other companies.
Separately, Silicon Valley chipmaker Intel Corp
acquired automotive vision technology leader Mobileye NV
, and has a deal to help German luxury car maker BMW AG
develop autonomous vehicles around Intel and Mobileye
systems.
The first fully self-driving cars are expected to go into
production by 2020-2021. Analysts have said self-driving cars
will not be in wide use before 2030.
"Everybody is trying to understand what skill sets are
required to be first in the game (and) if they don’t have it,
they’re going to partner, invest or purchase,” said Xavier
Mosquet, a senior partner at Boston Consulting Group and an
authority on autonomous vehicles.
Major auto companies are rich in engineers schooled in the
physics of combustion and collisions, materials science and
mechanical systems. The development of self-driving cars demands
experts in artificial intelligence, robotics, computer
programming and digital networks who work mainly outside the
auto industry.
Automakers are following different paths to acquire
engineering talent. Some are relying on partnerships like the
Bosch-Mercedes pact. Others such as General Motors Co are
going it alone, buying self-driving vehicle startups and
building technology in-house.
Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and auto supplier Delphi
Automotive Plc are offering turn-key systems to
companies such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
that are choosing not to invest in their own autonomous driving
systems.
COPILOT APPROACH
Some of the car companies and large suppliers could wind up
as competitors. BMW has said it wants to sell its self-driving
systems to other manufacturers, as does Delphi, which is
developing a system of its own. Intel and Mobileye are partners
in both ventures.
The Dutch provider of high-definition maps, HERE, has taken
a position at the center for several supplier webs. HERE is
jointly owned by Daimler, BMW, and Volkswagen AG’s
Audi. Intel owns a minority stake in HERE, and rival chipmaker
Nvidia Corp has a partnership deal.
Nvidia itself wants to be a provider of powerful computer
chips and “deep learning” software for self-driving cars to a
broad array of customers, including rivals such as Mercedes and
Tesla Inc, competing mega-suppliers such as Bosch and
ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Chinese tech companies Baidu
Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd (For a graphic
on self-driving vehicles see: tmsnrt.rs/2nYv7gc)
The vehicle manufacturers are divided on how much
self-driving development and integration to farm out to the
parts makers, or whether to keep most of that in-house - as they
have done for decades with much of their core engine technology.
“At the moment, the carmaker is at an advantage since it
knows how the components all fit together," said Mercedes
executive Christoph von Hugo.
BCG’s Mosquet believes the industry may not settle on a
single template for collaboration, given the complexity of
autonomous vehicles and their underlying technology.
"These different approaches will have to pass the test of
time," he said. “In two or three years, we will see who has been
successful with which approach.”
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)