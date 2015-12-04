* Solid growth for autos versus overall chip market-Gartner
* NXP set to close $11.8 bln Freescale deal on Monday
* More deals seen as outsiders seek exposure to auto growth
* Specialist firms like Melexis, AMS could be
targets-analysts
By Eric Auchard
BERLIN, Dec 4 Faltering demand in computer and
phone markets, once semiconductor industry mainstays, have
fuelled a year-long merger wave as firms look to formerly
unloved areas like auto electronics for sales growth.
Big consumer chipmakers who once considered automotive
electronics too small to merit attention are taking notice as
Tesla, Google and Apple have jump-started a drive to
turn cars into connected Internet devices.
That promises accelerating growth rates for incumbent
electronics suppliers that are the envy of those looking to
break into the business.
On Monday, NXP is set to close its $11.8 billion
deal to buy Freescale, displacing Renesas as
the world's top auto chipmaker and putting pressure on rivals to
respond. Already, Infineon has reportedly begun talks
to take a stake in Japan's Renesas.
The scope for other major deals in the auto sector appears
to have narrowed, but automotive electronics makers who lack the
capacity to invest in next-generation products still could come
into play, analysts said.
That's the game-plan for Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog
, which has a profitable business supplying iPhone
power management chips, but wants to diversify into auto and
industrial markets by agreeing to buy U.S. chipmaker Atmel
.
In Europe, other targets could include Melexis,
Micronas and Elmos or AMS, which has
a small automotive business.
The automotive chip market is expected to hit $40 billion by
2019, a compound annual growth rate of 6 percent, Gartner
predicts, while the overall global chip market, looks set to
shrink 0.8 percent to $337.8 billion this year, it says.
"A decade ago, autos was not sexy. Now it is," Reinhard
Ploss, chief executive of Infineon, the leader in vehicle power
management chips, told investors recently.
Infineon is shooting for 8 percent growth per annum over the
next several years in vehicle related work.
Europe's three biggest chipmakers -- Germany's Infineon,
Dutch NXP and Franco-Italian STMicroelectronics plus
Japan's Renesas are all broad-based suppliers which also
increasingly specialise on key segments of the car.
The four account for nearly 50 percent of automotive chip
revenue globally. It's an industry fragmented by the national
and regional logic of car production, raising big questions over
how any newcomers can make in-roads.
Trying to break into the market are computer and phone
electronics makers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm,
and Intel, via its acquisition of Altera, and
Dialog with its agreed deal to buy Atmel.
MORE TO COME
More than $125 billion in semiconductor deals have been
announced or completed this year, as bigger, more profitable
firms gobble up ones who can't keep pace with heavy spending
needed for next-generation chips in auto, industrial and data
storage markets.
"Automotive will remain a highly attractive growth
opportunity for the next 10 or 15 years," said Bernd Laux, an
analyst with CA Cheuvreux.
Among established automotive electronics players, Infineon,
an early mover with its $3 billion deal to buy International
Rectifier early this year, has signalled it is ready for more
mergers, while remaining disciplined on what it will spend. [
nL8N13L0I6]
"Infineon is not afraid of modest-sized deals," Natixis
analyst Maxime Mallet said of Infineon's openess to deals in the
1 billion to 2 billion euro range using a mix of cash and stock,
without requiring a capital hike from shareholders.
Specialists chipmakers such as Belgium's Melexis and
Austria's AMS carry price to earnings ratios ratios under 20
that could be conducive to an Infineon deal.
Solid growth has buoyed the companies in recent years, but
it may be hard to sustain investing in research to keep their
products competitive as bigger competitors leapfrog them,
several analysts said.
AMS has signalled it is willing to be a buyer or a seller in
the current merger craze. Melexis is part of a
closely held group of companies, which would make them able to
fend off all but friendly takeovers, Commerzbank analyst Thomas
Becker said.
By contrast, Elmos and Micronas have suffered sales dips and
their stocks have slumped accordingly leaving them vulnerable.
Newer entrants like Nvidia and Intel argue that vehicles
will need more centralised intelligence to govern ever greater
electronic complexity.
Cars now sport up to 100 separate electronic control points,
each of which must be intricately connected to manage specific
functions like steering or braking.
Computer chip giant Intel, which has struggled for a decade
to make headway in mobile phone markets, recently paid $16.7
billion for programmable chip maker Altera
It justifies the deal, in part, as a way to bundle
autonomous driving features into future Intel processors for
centrally managing critical car features, Intel Chief Executive
Brian Krzanich told its annual analysts' meeting last month.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Keith Weir)