* LMC sees 2012 U.S. auto sales at 14.3 million vehicles
* LMC sees 2013 U.S. auto sales at 15 million vehicles
* Sedan retail sales strong in September
Sept 20 U.S. auto sales in September will rise
11 percent from a year ago, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC
Automotive said on Thursday.
U.S. sales will show a seasonally adjusted annualized rate
of 14.5 million vehicles in September, the same pace as was seen
in August.
LMC maintained its forecast for full-year U.S. auto sales at
14.3 million new vehicles, which would be a 12 percent rise from
2011 sales.
American consumers are opting for smaller sedans than they
were a year ago, J.D. Power said. Subcompact, compact and
midsize sedans are each expected to show retail sales gains of
25 percent.
LMC Automotive raised its 2012 retail sales outlook to 11.6
million vehicles, from 11.4 million vehicles. It forecast
September U.S. retail sales to rise 12 percent from a year ago.
Retail sales are lower that total light vehicle sales
because they do not count fleet sales to rental agencies,
businesses and government.
LMC said that auto sales in the coming months may be more
volatile than they have been in the past few months.
"During the next few months, car buyers will be processing
further economic news, additional details on the European
crisis, as well as the forthcoming presidential election, likely
creating an environment with higher volatility," said LMC
forecaster Jeff Schuster.
For 2013, LMC maintained its total light vehicle sales
outlook at 15 million vehicles, and 12.3 million for retail
sales.
Earlier on Thursday, Edmunds.com also forecast 2013 light
vehicle auto sales at 15 million. Edmunds' forecast for 2012
U.S. auto sales is 14.4 million.