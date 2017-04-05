BERLIN, April 5 BlablaCar, Europe's biggest
ride-sharing startup, will offer its drivers lower-cost car
deals in a partnership announced on Wednesday with Opel
and Societe Generale.
Paris-based BlablaCar, which lets users offer rides for cash
to share their own vehicle and mileage costs, said it will begin
offering Opels to some of its French drivers through Societe
Generale's ALD leasing units on competitive zero-deposit terms.
The service connects regular long-distance drivers with
passengers through its ride-sharing phone app, allowing car
owners to cover costs but not make a profit. That shields users
from regulatory and tax obligations.
BlaBlaCar, which has 9 million drivers and 40 million
passengers in 22 countries, will start by offering the deals to
its 28,000 most prolific users in France before deploying the
programme more widely, Chief Executive Nicolas Brusson said in
an interview.
"The goal is to expand that geographically," Brusson said.
"We can pioneer a new approach to car ownership based on usage."
(Reporting by Eric Auchard, additional reporting by Laurence
Frost in Paris and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt. Editing by Jane
Merriman)