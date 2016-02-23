By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Feb 23 The growth of car-sharing
services will erode traditional manufacturers' vehicle sales and
revenues through 2021, but will not be nearly as disruptive as
the rise of self-driving cars later in the decade, a study
forecasts.
The evolution of car sharing services, such as those
provided by Avis Budget Group's Zipcar and Daimler AG's
Car2Go, could trim global vehicle sales by 550,000 in
2021 and cost manufacturers more than $8 billion in lost
revenue, according to a survey released on Tuesday by Boston
Consulting Group.
But car-sharing will have a far greater impact in Europe and
the Asia-Pacific than in North America, the study predicts.
Automakers in North America are expected to lose about
52,000 sales a year to car-sharing customers in 2021, but that
will be offset by sales of 44,000 vehicles a year to car-sharing
fleets, for a net loss of only 8,000 vehicles at a cost of just
over $500 million, BCG researchers said.
In addition, U.S. automakers such as Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are investing in car-sharing services
in several markets to supplement individual vehicle ownership.
In the longer run, according to the study, "autonomous
vehicles will have a much greater impact on new-car sales than
car-sharing will," but not until 2027.
The study did not account for the short-term impact of ride-
hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. But it noted that the
arrival of self-driving vehicles in the late 2020s will trigger
the convergence of car-sharing and ride-hailing.
Car-sharing will not be "a true game changer," the study
concluded, but self-driving cars "will change the game, erasing
the distinction" between car-sharing and ride-hailing while
providing users with "a significant edge in the total cost of
ownership."
