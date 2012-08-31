PARIS/BERLIN Aug 31 European auto workers
returning from their summer break may not be back on the factory
floor for long, as car makers order temporary shutdowns in
response to a protracted sales slump.
Staff at some PSA Peugeot Citroen, Fiat,
Renault and General Motors Opel plants face
stoppages of up to three weeks - and their next leave will be no
holiday.
While state-funded programmes cover some of their lost pay
in France, Italy and Germany, the shutdowns will add to
longer-term uncertainty hanging over thousands of auto workers.
"People are quite worried," said Gerard Lolivier, a Renault
worker and Force Ouvriere union official at a plant in Douai,
northern France, which is closing for four days in September
then cutting production of the Scenic minivan by 25 percent from
Oct. 1.
"We know we're going to suffer in the short term because the
Scenic sales are not up to scratch," he said.
In Western Europe, the worst hit region, car deliveries are
expected to fall by a further 800,000 vehicles this year to 13.6
million, according to consultancy AlixPartners. That is 19
percent below their 16.8 million peak in 2007.
Compounding the pain, most incumbent mass automakers are
losing ground in the shrinking market. They are seeing customers
defect to overseas rivals such as South Korea's Hyundai
and Kia.
A buoyant Volkswagen has also defied the 6.3
percent market slump with a 0.8 percent dip in the first seven
months, helped by newer models and competitive pricing.
MORE BAD NEWS
European registrations will show a bigger overall decline
for the full year, Frankfurt-based Metzler Bank analyst Juergen
Pieper predicted.
"We're bracing for more bad news in the second half," he
said. "With no rebound in sight and underlying economic
sentiment still weak, it won't be until 2014 that things may
noticeably improve."
Fiat workers preparing to return next week to the Pomigliano
factory near Naples were told on Wednesday they would be stood
down again within the month for a total of two weeks. Pomigliano
makes the Panda mini, one of Fiat's newest models.
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who last year scrapped a
plant in Termini Imerese, Sicily, has warned that another may
close unless unions make concessions allowing vehicles to be
exported profitably to the U.S.
Fiat controls U.S. automaker Chrysler through a 62 percent
stake.
Some of the 5,600 workers who returned on Tuesday to
Peugeot's plant in Rennes, western France, may also find
themselves laid off for a week in September, as the struggling
French automaker slows assembly of its mid-sized 508 and Citroen
C5 cars.
Production of several other flagship models including the
upscale Citroen DS5 will halt for 10 days between September and
early November, unions at Peugeot's historic Sochaux plant were
told on Friday.
VEHICLE STOCKS
"If vehicle stocks are building up because you're not
selling enough, at some point you have to pull the plug," said
London-based Credit Suisse analyst Erich Hauser.
Temporary shutdowns are a "cumbersome process" that create
only limited cost savings but have a bigger effect on cash flow.
"Increasing stocks consumes cash, which everyone's keen to
avoid because they're very focused on their balance sheets right
now," Hauser said.
GM's Opel has also said it will halt production for 20 days
at its main factory in Ruesselsheim, central Germany, and
shutter a parts factory near the southwestern city of
Kaiserslautern between September and the end of the year.
Ruesselsheim assembles the Insignia family car.
"We've decided to produce only what customers are ordering
and the market can absorb," GM France chief Yves
Pasquier-Desvignes said. "We don't want to build up stocks and
tie up capital unnecessarily."
Ford, which last month doubled its full-year European
loss forecast to $1 billion, will pause production of its Fiesta
subcompact in Cologne for three days in September, affecting
4,000 workers.
The U.S. automaker's Genk plant in Belgium, already working
a four-day week, will also halt for "a few additional days" this
year, spokesman Adrian Schmitz said.
Volkswagen, on the other hand, is looking at ways to
increase production as its Chinese exports soar and European
sales continue to defy gravity.
Where rivals have extended their annual stoppages, VW did
the opposite - cancelling the usual summer shutdown for 5,000
workers at its Wolfsburg plant to ramp up production of its
updated Golf compact and meet strong demand for the Tiguan SUV.
"These are difficult times, and I feel lucky to have a
stable job," said VW employee Antonio Maldini, who worked
through the summer at Wolfsburg. "How could I seriously grumble
about a spoiled vacation?"