SINGAPORE May 15 Forget about soft drinks and
potato chips - a "vending machine" in Singapore is offering up
luxury vehicles, including Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Used car seller Autobahn Motors opened a futuristic
15-storey showroom in December, with vehicles on display in 60
slots, billing it as the "world's largest luxury car vending
machine".
Customers on the ground floor choose from a touchscreen
display which car they wish to see. The car arrives within one
to two minutes thanks to an advanced system that manages vehicle
retrieval, the company says.
Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, said the
vending machine format was aimed at making efficient use of
space in land-scarce Singapore as well as standing out from the
competition.
"We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars.
At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative," he
told Reuters.
He has been approached by developers interested in using the
company's Automotive Inventory Management System for parking
services, he added.
Vehicles on offer run from modern luxury sports cars to
classics, including a 1955 Morgan Plus 4.
U.S. company Carvana also uses vending machine-like towers
to sell used cars. In March, it opened an eight-floor structure
that holds up to 30 cars in San Antonio, Texas.
