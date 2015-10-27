BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Car owners and computer security researchers can modify automobile software without incurring some U.S. copyright liability, according to new guidelines issued by the U.S. Library of Congress this month.
The new rules are supported by fair use advocates who said vehicle owners are entitled to modify their cars, which often involves altering the software. Auto makers including General Motors Co, as well as John Deere, opposed the rules. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.