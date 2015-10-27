(Adds Deere comment in paragraph seven)
By Dan Levine
Oct 27 Car owners and security experts can
tinker with automobile software without incurring some U.S.
copyright liability, according to new guidelines issued this
month that had been opposed by the auto industry.
The Library of Congress, which oversees the U.S. Copyright
Office, agreed with fair use advocates who argued that vehicle
owners are entitled to modify their cars, which often involves
altering software.
Automakers including General Motors Co, and other
vehicle manufacturers such as Deere & Co, opposed the
rules. They said vehicle owners could visit authorized repair
shops for changes they may need to undertake.
However, U.S. copyright officials decided that altering
computer programs for vehicle repair or modification may not
infringe a manufacturer's software copyright.
A GM representative referred to a statement from an industry
group that said the new rules would weaken safety innovation.
"Sensitive vehicle data could be easily manipulated,
altered, or distributed - undetected - if these changes are
implemented," the statement said.
Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the company stands by its
earlier opposition. However, some systems that transmit data
from the vehicle to Deere could still be protected by copyright,
Golden said.
Security researchers also pushed for copyright liability
protection because computer programs are "pervasive" in modern
machines and devices, including vehicles, home appliances and
medical devices.
"We are pleased that analysts will now be able to examine
the software in the cars we drive without facing legal threats
from car manufacturers," said Kit Wilson, a staff attorney for
the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocated for the rule
changes.
The new rules must be renewed in three years, Wilson said.
Vehicle owners still cannot perform other activities that would
violate an automaker's copyright, he said, like extracting code
and selling it.
Some U.S. government agencies expressed serious reservations
about the new rules, and the Environmental Protection Agency
flatly opposed them.
"EPA explained that vehicle modifications are often
performed to increase engine power or boost fuel economy, but
that these modifications increase vehicle emissions and thus
violate the Clean Air Act," the Library of Congress said in its
final rule.
However, the new rules do not allow vehicle owners to break
any other laws, the Library said, and will not take effect for a
year so the EPA and other agencies have time to prepare.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tom Brown and David
Gregorio)