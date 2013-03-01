MADRID, March 1 Spanish car sales fell 9.8 percent year-on-year in February, mirroring January's fall of 9.6 percent, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Friday.

Anfac said 58,373 cars were sold in February in Spain as the introduction by the government of a new subsidy scheme to boost car sales in a stagnant economy was not enough to reverse the negative trend. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)