Oct 4 U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an
investigation to determine which automakers may have produced
vehicles with gas-filled struts on rear liftgates that are prone
to failure.
The gas struts, made by Koblenz, Germany-based auto supplier
Stabilus, were involved in four previous recalls of about
276,000 minivans sold in the United States. Now, safety
regulators want Stabilus to give them a list of customers who
may have used the same type of gas-filled struts.
Representatives for Stabilus could not immediately be
reached to comment.
The gas-filled struts help raise, lower and support
liftgates on vehicles with power liftgates. They could close
unexpectedly due to a leak of pressurized gas, increasing the
risk of injury, according to a filing by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
Also, the liftgates may drop unexpectedly after reaching the
fully open position.
Stabilus is a global auto parts supplier, and has U.S.-based
facilities.
The four past recalls all involved minivans: the Honda Motor
Co Odyssey for model years 2005, 2008 and 2009; the
2004 to 2006 Toyota Motor Corp Sienna; the 2004-2006
Ford Freestar; and the 2004-2006 Mercury Monterey.
The largest recall was for 196,222 Toyota Sienna, recalled
in 20008. The Honda recall was in February of this year.
The Freestar and the Monterey recalls were made in 2006. The
Freestar and Monterey minivans are no longer in production, and
the Mercury brand was killed by Ford Motor Co two years
ago.
An investigation is not a recall, but depending on the
results of the probe, may lead to one or more of them.