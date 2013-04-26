DETROIT, April 26 Subaru of America is recalling about 10,000 Forester sport-utility vehicles to replace improperly made carpet floor mats that may curl up in the heat and interfere with the clutch, brake and accelerator pedals.

The 2014 Forester vehicles were built during the first three months of 2013. The resin composition used for the floor mat backing was not made properly, causing the mats to curl up when exposed to heat, Subaru said in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker said it would replace all four floor mats in each of the 10,137 vehicles recalled. The problems could lead to a crash if the mats affected the clutch, brake or accelerator pedals, Subaru said in its filing.

In 2009, Toyota Motor Corp recalled nearly 3.8 million vehicles because the floor mats could be trapped under the accelerator pedal. The automaker has since expanded that recall to add more Lexus and Toyota models.

Subaru is a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.