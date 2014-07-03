DETROIT, July 3 Subaru of America, a unit of
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, is recalling 660,238
Outback, Legacy, Impreza and Forester vehicles registered in
cold-weather U.S. states because of possible corrosion of brake
lines, safety regulators said on Thursday.
Brake line corrosion could cause leaking of brake fluid and
make the brakes less effective, increasing the risk of a crash,
according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
Affected vehicles are the 2009-2013 Forester, the 2008-2011
Impreza and the 2008-2014 Impreza WRX/STI, the 2005-2009 Outback
and the 2005-2009 Legacy, the NHTSA said.
Subaru was not immediately available to comment on the
recall or say if vehicles are being recalled outside the United
States.
There was no mention of any crashes, injuries or deaths
related to the problem on the NHTSA website.
