BRIEF-Cimarex announces pricing of senior unsecured notes
* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
TOKYO Nov 20 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , the maker of Subaru cars, said its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, restarted normal operations on Tuesday a day after being shut due to damage from a powerful series of storms and tornados that ripped through the Midwestern United States.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc manufactures 170,000 Subaru vehicles a year as well as 100,000 Camry sedans for Toyota Motor Corp, Fuji Heavy's largest shareholder with a 16.5 percent stake.
Fuji Heavy, which has been working full speed to meet demand, said in a statement on Wednesday that the earnings impact from the tornado would be minimal.
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.