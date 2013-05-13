DETROIT May 13 Recent improvements in rapport
between automakers and their supply base stalled this year, a
survey showed on Monday, with suppliers complaining about lack
of communication, last-minute engineering changes and
inconsistency in management.
The results indicate that automakers have failed to
implement a concrete plan to improve working relations with
parts makers, according to the annual study conducted by
Planning Perspectives Inc. It showed there was little change in
supplier relations compared with last year, a result the firm
called "disappointing."
The criticism comes as automakers are pushing suppliers to
increase production to meet higher-than-expected new vehicle
demand. Poor relations can hurt an automaker's ability to gain
access to suppliers' top-notch technology.
LMC Automotive predicts U.S. auto sales will reach 15.4
million this year, 50 percent higher than in 2009, during the
depths of the recession. Many suppliers scaled back their
factories during the recession, when demand for vehicles fell by
more than one-third between 2007 and 2009.
"Most of the suppliers are finding it very difficult to
increase production to meet the needs of the OEMs," PPI
President John Henke said in an interview. "They haven't
forgotten what they went through, so they're much more prudent,
much more cautious than the OEMs," he added, referring to the
automakers in industry parlance for original equipment
manufacturers.
Honda Motor Corp. recorded a six-point decline on
PPI's working relations index, while the other five major
automakers remained stagnant. Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor
Co. have showed no improvement over the last four years, Henke
said.
General Motors Co., Chrysler Group LLC and Toyota Motor
Corp. were also included in the study.
Henke's firm surveyed 585 sales employees from 441 auto
parts suppliers in North America. Their feedback, which was
anonymous and confidential, was collected from early March to
mid-April.