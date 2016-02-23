(Updates with Fiat Chrysler, analyst reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Feb 23 German luxury automaker Audi
on Tuesday topped the annual ranking of new vehicles by
influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports despite the brand's
emissions-cheating scandal while quality problems hurt Tesla
Motors Inc's Model S luxury car.
Audi was followed by Fuji Heavy Industries' Subaru
unit, Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus brand, Porsche and BMW
AG.
Volkswagen AG's Audi unit was named best overall
brand, based on the magazine's road testing, reliability, safety
and owner satisfaction scores.
In September, VW admitted to secretly installing software
that allowed its vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable limits. In November, Audi admitted using separate
software that allowed its diesel U.S. SUVs and larger cars to
emit excess emissions and was forced to halt U.S. sales of new
diesel vehicles indefinitely.
Consumer Reports did not rank any VW Group U.S. diesel
vehicles since they cannot legally be sold.
David Cole, chairman emeritus of the Center for Automotive
Research, said the top ranking would help Audi even though its
image has not suffered as much as its parent's.
Audi U.S. sales were up 2.7 percent in January, while VW
brand sales were down 15 percent. "Audi hasn't borne the brunt
of what happened," Cole said.
Tesla's Model S electric car was named Consumer Report's
best overall car in 2014 and 2015, but this year the magazine
opted not to name any best overall vehicle.
Jake Fisher, director of auto testing, said because of
faltering reliability scores, the Model S is no longer the top
ultraluxury car and ranks behind the BMW 750i xDrive, Lexus LS
460L and Audi A8 L. He said Tesla's quality problems including
issues with hatches, door handles, electric motors and batteries
have increased as the automaker has ramped up production.
"They are having issues and they need to work that out
before they introduce new models," Fisher said.
Consumer Reports unveiled the results in Washington. The
non-profit magazine has more than 8 million subscribers and gets
survey data from 740,000 owners. Many car shoppers consult the
ratings, and automakers routinely tout favorable ratings in
advertising.
U.S. brands lagged most other automakers, but General Motors
Co's Buick brand ranked seventh, just ahead of Mazda.
Motor Corp. Toyota finished eighth, ahead of Hyundai
Motor Co's Kia unit and Honda Motor Co's Honda brand.
The Volkswagen brand ranked 15th overall.
GM's top-selling Chevrolet brand ranked 20th, while the GMC
brand ranked 23rd and Cadillac 24th.
Ford Motor Co's Ford brand ranked 16th, but its
best-selling F-150 pickup truck was named best pickup for the
first time since 1999.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continued to struggle
in the rankings. The automaker's Fiat unit finished last among
30 brands rated, with its Jeep brand in 29th place. FCA's Dodge
and Chrysler brands also rated near the bottom.
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement it is aggressively working
to improve quality.
Tesla did not have enough models tested to be considered for
overall brand scores.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)