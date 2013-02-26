* Detroit has no cars in top ten
* Japan's Honda, Toyota lead with three car models each
* Toyota's Lexus top car in separate Consumer Reports brand
rankings
DETROIT, Feb 26 Honda and Toyota had three car
models each in Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks ranking, while
no American models landed in the top ten.
Honda Motor Co's redesigned 2013 Accord was named
best midsized sedan, its Odyssey was best minivan and the CR-V
was best small SUV.
Toyota Motor Corp's Prius hybrid was named Top
Green Car for the 10th straight year while the Highlander was
selected best midsized SUV and the Scion FR-S tied the Subaru
BRZ, also Japanese, as best sports car.
Consumer Reports, which tested more than 280 vehicles, said
its Top Picks must score high marks in reliability, safety and
road-test performance.
No U.S. domestic cars cracked this year's top 10 list, which
the New York-based consumer testing organization released
Tuesday.
The Subaru Impreza was named best compact car and the
Hyundai Elantra, from Korea, best budget car.
Germany's Audi A6 and the BMW 328i, which were
selected best luxury car and best sports sedan, respectively,
were the only non-Asian models to make the top 10 list.
Detroit-based manufacturers fared just as poorly in Consumer
Reports' annual Car Brand Report Cards, also released Tuesday.
The organization rates each manufacturer's individual
brands, with a composite score based on reliability and road
testing.
Toyota's Lexus was the overall winner, with a score of 79,
followed by Subaru and Mazda, tied at 76. The best European
brand was Volkswagen's Audi, which placed eight
overall.
General Motors Co's Cadillac had the highest score
among the domestic brands. The individual brands of Ford Motor
Co and Fiat's Chrysler Group anchored the bottom
of the survey.
The organization noted that it "recommends fewer than half
of the domestic models" that it tests, with most of its domestic
recommendations coming from Chevrolet and GMC.