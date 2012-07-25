July 25 New U.S. buyers found premium European
cars the most pleasing to both own and drive, according to an
annual J.D. Power and Associates' survey.
Porsche, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen AG
, led the rankings, according to Power's 2012 U.S.
Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout study (APEAL), the
findings of which were released on Wednesday. It was followed by
Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz
and Land Rover.
The highest-ranking domestic brand was General Motors Co's
Cadillac, which placed eighth, behind Toyota's Lexus. It
was the only U.S. brand to finish in this year's top 10.
The survey measures "how gratifying a new vehicle is to own
and drive" in the first 90 days after purchase or lease, the
influential market research firm said.
Japanese brands occupied four of the five lowest spots, with
the bottom five including Suzuki, Daimler's Smart,
Mitsubishi, Subaru and Toyota Motor Corp's
Scion.
The Audi A8, which topped the large premium car segment, had
the highest individual score in the survey, Power said. Three
Chevrolet models - the Sonic, the Volt and the Avalanche - were
also individual segment winners.
The APEAL survey was based on responses from more than
74,000 owners and lessees of 2012 new cars and trucks who were
surveyed earlier this year, according to Power, based in
Westlake Village, California.
Power also conducts an annual Initial Quality Study that
measures things gone wrong in the first 90 days of vehicle
ownership.