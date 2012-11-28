Nov 28 Fiat and Mini, two brands that finished
at or near the bottom of JD Power's annual survey of vehicle
quality, were among the highest-rated in the firm's recent study
of U.S. car dealers and the retail experience.
BMW's Mini was the leading mass-market brand and
Fiat the fourth-best in Power's 2012 Sales Satisfaction
Index, the market research firm said Wednesday.
Earlier this year, in Power's 2012 Initial Quality Study,
Fiat tied for last place, with Mini just above it.
The Sales Satisfaction Index is a measure of car buyers'
experience, including customer satisfaction with the dealer.
Luxury brands tend to dominate the index - a measure of how
dealers of those brands treat affluent shoppers, compared with
mainstream brands. This year, they held all but two of the top
10 slots.
Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus ranked highest among all
brands for the second straight year, while Nissan Motor Co's
Infiniti jumped from eighth to second.
Two premium Detroit-based brands - General Motors Co's
Cadillac and Ford Motor Co's Lincoln - placed third
and fourth, respectively.
All four of GM's domestic brands placed well among the
mass-market brands in sales satisfaction, with Buick finishing
second behind Mini and GMC third ahead of Fiat.
The 2012 Sales Satisfaction Index is based on responses from
more than 30,000 customers who bought or leased a new vehicle in
May and were interviewed between August and October.