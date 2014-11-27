* UK politican quits shadow cabinet over white van tweet
* Australians celebrate utes at festival
* Russians attached to Ladas
* Pickups popular in Texas
By Paul Ingrassia, Lincoln Feast and Mahmoud Mourad
LONDON/SYDNEY/CAIRO Nov 27 Automobiles are
supposed to get you from Point A to Point B. They can also get
you into trouble, even if you aren't driving or riding in one,
because they possess potent social symbolism.
Emily Thornberry, a Labour member of the U.K. parliament,
learned this last week. During a by-election in Rochester that
was won by the anti-immigration United Kingdom Independence
Party, she tweeted a picture of a white cargo van in front of a
home in the southeast town flying three English flags with the
red Cross of St George, as opposed to the more-inclusive British
Union Jack.
The tweet's text said "image from Rochester," but to some
British eyes the picture said "xenophobic working class boor."
The owner of the house and van called Thornberry a "snob."
Within hours she apologized and quit Labour's opposition shadow
cabinet.
The Twitter tempest perhaps could only have happened in
Britain, with its legacy of class consciousness. British
vehicular stereotypes range from white delivery vans for the
working class to Range Rovers -- dubbed "Chelsea Tractors" for a
tony London neighborhood - for elitist "toffs."
Range Rovers, Ferraris, Porsches carry similar social
symbolism everywhere. But while rich people's cars are alike,
the stereotypical working guy's wheels vary widely.
Consider Australia, home of the "ute." The term has a
different meaning Down Under than in America, where "ute" is
shorthand for Jeep-like "sport-utility" vehicles, and little
ones are known as "cute utes" while big ones are "brute utes."
In Australia, utes are pickup trucks, but not just any pickup
trucks.
The annual Deni Ute Muster, held in tiny Deniliquin, 715 km
(440 miles) southwest of Sydney, attracted more than 6,000 utes
this year. Judges select the best Country Style Ute, Street Ute,
Chick's Ute and BNS (as in "Bachelor and Spinster") Ute, the
dirtiest and worst-maintained vehicle. The muster's "feral pit"
is a campground for all-night revelry.
Hayden Sharman recently won his second "Ute of the Year"
with his 1977 Toyota Landcruiser FJ45. He has spent nearly
A$100,000 ($85,000) personalizing and rebuilding it, once after
his wife, Jess, rolled it on their wedding day. "We've built it
up, rolled it, built it again, rolled it again, drowned it, then
put another motor in it," said Sharman, a 33-year-old
electrician. "It's had a pretty hard life, the old girl."
"I'm very much a tradie (tradesman)," he added proudly.
"Having a can of rum by the campfire -- I'd rather be doing that
than being in an office building."
CLASSICS
Russia's white-van equivalent is the Lada Classic, described
by British car guru Jeremy Clarkson as "simply the worst car
ever." All seven Lada Classic models are box-like, outmoded and
out of production in Russia, as well as - true to their
Soviet-era heritage - notoriously unreliable. In the cities
cheap foreign imports are replacing the Lada Classic as the
white-van equivalent but it still reigns the provinces.
Used Lada Classics are inexpensive. Working-class
fashionistas adorn theirs on the rear-view mirror or the radio
antenna with the St. George's ribbon, a black-and-orange-striped
military honor introduced by Catherine the Great. Not to be
confused with the cross on England's flag, these ribbons have
soared in popularity since Russia annexed Crimea last March.
Own the car, tie on the ribbon, and everyone knows where you
stand.
There's no Lada equivalent of a ute muster, but there are
Lada jokes. "Can I have a hub cap for my Lada?" asks a man in an
auto accessory shop. The reply: "OK, it seems like a fair swap.
In Egypt, the Lada and the Nasr, a Fiat-derivative built by
the state-owned auto maker are associated with
lower-middle-class government employees.
But class-conscious Egypt's most vivid vehicular symbol is a
well-used Mercedes-Benz sedan from the 1970s or 1980s: boxy,
basic and beloved of self-employed shop-owners. Some models had
nicknames. The E280 was temsahaa, or female crocodile. The E200,
less-flatteringly, was khanzeera, or female pig.
The 1988 Egyptian television series "The White Flag"
depicted a struggle between an illiterate rich businesswoman and
an educated former diplomat. The woman's Mercedes E280
symbolized her growing power. Few of the old models remain on
the roads, but their symbolism remains powerful.
POPULAR PICKUPS
America's white van equivalent is the pickup truck with a
"good ol' boy" totem: a Confederate flag decal, a gun rack, or
sometimes both. In Texas pickups account for one of every four
vehicles sold as opposed to one of eight in America as a whole.
A local favorite is the upscale Ford F-150 King Ranch edition,
in which well-heeled Texans can project a regular-guy image
while traveling in style.
The 2015 model, which has a weight-saving aluminum body as
opposed to steel for the first time, carries a hefty base price
of $48,495. Front and back seats - with more leather than most
cows -- are standard, and the front seats are both heated and
cooled. Optional features, such as heated rear seats and
power-deployable running boards, can boost the cost well over
$50,000.
Pickup imagery resonates both in country music and, like
white vans in Britain, sometimes in politics. In 2010 a
Republican won an upset victory for a Massachusetts Senate seat
by campaigning in his used pickup. Also that year a candidate
for Congress in Tennessee billed himself as a "truck-driving,
shotgun-shooting, Bible-reading, crime-fighting, family-loving
country boy." The candidate, a Democrat, lost anyway.
Back in Britain, meanwhile, the now-famous Rochester white
van resurfaced, rhetorically, in rowdy Parliamentary debate
Wednesday. "When I see a white van, I think of the small
business owner who works long hours to put food on the family
table," declared a Conservative lawmaker from
Stratford-upon-Avon. "When I see the cross of St George I think
of the words of my constituent William Shakespeare: 'this
blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England'. "
(Additional reporting by Timothy Heritage in Moscow, William
James and Ahmed Aboulenein in London and Malak Ghobrial in
Cairo; Editing by Anna Willard)