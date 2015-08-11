By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 11 Takata Corp, which
is recalling 34 million defective air bag inflators, has
proposed a plan to address concerns about the safety of the
replacement parts it is providing to consumers - but the details
are not available to the public.
A proposed Takata testing plan, which the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration posted to its website on Tuesday,
totals 37 pages. But the auto safety watchdog agency agreed to
make 35 pages blank, after the Japanese manufacturer requested
confidentiality over contents that include proprietary
information.
"It is not public information because it is confidential
business information," said NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge.
Takata's testing plans attempt to deal with two central
questions for regulators, lawmakers and safety advocates:
whether the air bag inflators now being used to replace
defective parts are safe -- and for how long.
The recall, which U.S. officials have described as the
largest in U.S. history, involves millions of
vehicles made by 11 automakers and equipped with Takata air bag
inflators that can explode with too much force, spraying
shrapnel into passenger compartments. The devices have been
linked to at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.
The cause of the defect remains a mystery. But Takata and
safety regulators suspect the inflators' ammonium nitrate-based
propellant may play a role, especially after several years. A
Takata executive stirred new safety concerns in Congress this
year when he disclosed to lawmakers that the company continues
to use a less volatile form of the chemical in new air bag
inflators.
In its proposal to NHTSA, the manufacturer said its testing
plan would "inform Takata's assessment of the service life and
safety of unrecalled and replacement inflators containing
phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate." Takata would also provide
NHTSA with access to testing data on a rolling basis.
Trowbridge said NHTSA is still analyzing the proposal.
The agency has said it will hold a public hearing this fall
on the Takata recall, in which regulators intend to play a
coordinating role.
The manufacturer also proposed a digital advertising
campaign to encourage U.S. car owners to get their Takata air
bags replaced. The campaign would begin in states with high
humidity, where most problems have occurred, and eventually
spread nationwide, with ads directing consumers to a central
recall website.
Takata said it would also use direct mailings to reach car
owners through auto insurance channels.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)