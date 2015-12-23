WASHINGTON Dec 23 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that an eighth U.S.
death is linked to a faulty Takata airbag inflator, marking the
first reported death since April and ninth death worldwide.
The auto safety agency also said it named a former U.S. Justice
Department official to oversee the massive recalls of airbags
and the Japanese parts firm's compliance with a settlement.
NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge told reporters on a
conference call that the new death took place in July in a
recalled 2001 Honda Accord. The unidentified driver was
hospitalized after a Takata airbag ruptured and the driver died
several days later.
NHTSA also said that several manufacturers will add "a few
hundred thousand vehicles" to the massive recall campaigns.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)