By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 23 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that an eighth U.S.
death is linked to a faulty Takata airbag inflator, marking the
first reported death since April and the ninth worldwide.
The auto safety agency also said it named a former U.S.
Justice Department official to oversee the massive recalls of
airbags and the Japanese parts firm's compliance with a
settlement.
NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge told reporters on a
conference call that the new death took place in July in a
recalled used 2001 Honda Accord coupe near Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania. The unidentified teen-aged driver was hospitalized
after a Takata airbag ruptured and died several days later.
Sources close to the matter said the death involved a
13-year-old boy who was in an early morning crash after he
apparently took the keys without permission from a parent and
got behind the wheel.
Trowbridge said Honda, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.'s Subaru
unit, and Mazda Motor Corp will add an estimated "few hundred
thousand vehicles" to the massive recall campaigns based on
additional inflator testing and that others may as well.
The expanded recalls for passenger side inflators include
the 2005-2008 Mazda6, 2003-2004 Honda CR-V and 2005-2008 Subaru
Legacy and Outback. Honda said it was adding 127,000 vehicles.
Takata's inflators can explode with too much force and spray
metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments and are
linked to nine deaths and more than 100 injuries.
All of the nine deaths, including the death of a pregnant
woman in Malaysia, have been in Honda vehicles.
Reuters reported earlier civil suits involving most airbag
deaths have been settled by Takata and Honda.
Honda said it is working to determine the cause of the
death. The company said the prior owner first got a recall
notice in 2010. Honda said it mailed a new recall notice on July
21, one day before the crash.
NHTSA said a quarter of vehicles recalled have been fixed,
including a third of vehicles in high-humidity areas, where
automakers believe the risk is highest for ruptures. But that
still leaves around 15 million vehicles unrepaired.
NHTSA said it named John Buretta, a former official in the
Justice Department's criminal division to serve as independent
monitor overseeing the Takata recalls.
Takata said in a statement Buretta "would have our full
cooperation and support."
Two U.S. senators, Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, praised the appointment, but
said it is "largely required because NHTSA has moved too slowly
and ineptly for years, allowing a patchwork of recalls." They
also want all vehicles with possibly defective airbags recalled.
In November, Takata agreed to pay a $70 million fine for
safety violations and could face deferred penalties of up to
$130 million under a NHTSA settlement.
The monitor will help regulators oversee one of the biggest
and most complex safety recalls in U.S. automotive history,
encompassing 23 million air bag inflators in 19 million vehicles
manufactured by 12 car companies.
