By Ben Klayman and Barbara Liston
DETROIT/ORLANDO Oct 17 A fourth traffic death
in a Honda Motor Co car has been linked to a defective
air bag made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp,
according to a county medical examiner in Florida.
Hien Tran died on Oct. 2, four days after her red 2001 Honda
Accord sedan struck another car in Orlando and the air bags
exploded, sending shrapnel at the 51-year-old woman, according
to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report and Orange-Osceola
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia. Tran may have
survived those injuries, the medical examiner said, but she also
suffered serious injuries to her head which were not caused by
the air bag shrapnel.
Garavaglia said in an interview that shrapnel came "tearing
through" the air bag and hit Tran, causing "stab-type wounds"
and cutting her trachea.
"We connected the air bag to the lacerations of the neck,"
Garavaglia told Reuters. "That contributed to her death, but she
has other trauma."
Garavaglia said the "devastating" neck injury suffered by
Tran was not typical for what is seen when an air bag deploys in
an accident. Garavaglia's office has not released the final
autopsy report.
Emergency medical workers and firefighters at the accident
scene said Tran "had two or three deep cuts on her right side of
her neck that were not consistent with crash injuries,"
according to the crash report. The report notes Tran was wearing
her seat belt and there were no broken windows.
Honda spokesman Chris Martin said the Japanese automaker
just heard of the accident on Thursday. "We have not been
formally notified, and have not had an opportunity to perform an
inspection of the vehicle," he said. "Thus, it is too early to
draw any conclusions. We are now looking into this crash."
Takata's U.S. spokesman, Alby Berman, said the company was
not aware of the accident and would support Honda's
investigation.
Officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said they are in contact with local authorities
and Honda about the accident and "will take appropriate action
to protect consumers."
NHTSA is investigating whether Takata air bag inflators made
between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed, which could lead
to the bag inflating with excessive force and potentially
spraying metal shrapnel at occupants. That investigation has
focused on inflators recovered from cars being recalled for
repairs in humid places like Florida. Takata and nine automakers
are cooperating with that probe.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
for defective Takata air bags since 2008.
Two of the fatal accidents previously linked to Takata air
bags occurred in 2009 and a third took place near Los Angeles
last year.
In 2008, Honda recalled a small number of 2001 model year
Accord and Civic cars because the driver's air bag inflator
could produce excessive internal pressure. It widely expanded
the recall several times in subsequent years.
Tran's fatal accident was earlier reported by the Orlando
Sentinel.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Barbara Liston in
Orlando; Editing by David Gregorio, Andrew Hay and Jonathan
Oatis)