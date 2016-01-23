TOKYO Jan 23 Air-bag maker Takata Corp
plans to request financial support from Japanese automakers and
is laying the groundwork for top officials to resign over the
recall of millions of vehicles with potentially faulty air bags,
sources told Reuters.
Takata is also looking to team up with Daicel Corp
to produce air-bag inflators, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Saturday, as the embattled auto parts maker
struggles to supply replacement parts for the millions of
vehicles recalled worldwide.
Air-bag maker Daicel, which already supplies Takata, said on
Saturday that had not been approached about any new tie-ups
after Japanese media reported that Takata may form a joint
venture with Daicel to produce air-bag components.
"We are discussing ways to work with Takata to supply safe
(air bag) inflators, although we have not decided on any
details," a Daicel spokesman said. Takata declined to comment on
the reports.
U.S. transport authorities on Friday announced a new recall
of around 5 million vehicles following the latest death caused
by Takata's air-bag inflators, which can explode with excessive
force and spray metal shrapnel inside vehicles.
Faulty air bags have resulted in 10 fatalities, all but one
of them in the United States, and around 100 injuries.
As the number of recalled vehicles approaches 50 million,
Takata would be required to foot the bill for recalls if it is
found to be responsible for the faulty inflators.
Industry experts have estimated the cost of replacing each
airbag at around $100 per vehicle.
Takata also faces a U.S. investigation and class action
lawsuits over its exploding airbags. Sources said it will ask
for aid, including support over pricing from its automaker
customers, next week when it explains the results of an inquiry
into the cause of its defective inflators.
As part of its request for support, separate sources said
Takata is making preparations for the resignation of the
company's top brass.
Company officials, including Shigehisa Takada, the president
and the grandson of the company's founder, has been widely
criticised for his handling of the problem, after being slow to
make any public statements regarding the recall.
Automakers in Japan and the U.S. have been dumping Takata as
their supplier of inflators and have been hesitant to extend
financial support to Takata so far.
Honda Motor Co, has said the supplier
misrepresented and manipulated information about possible air
bag defects. Honda is Takata's top customer and has recalled the
most cars because of faulty airbags.
