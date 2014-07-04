TOKYO, July 4 Honda Motor Co has
expanded its U.S. regional recall of vehicles over potentially
explosive air bags made by Takata Corp to include the
state of California, one of the biggest markets for the
automaker in the United States, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Last month, Honda and six other automakers said they were
recalling vehicles in high humidity regions of Puerto Rico,
Florida, Hawaii and the Virgin Islands in the United States at
the request of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) to replace Takata air bag inflators.
In addition to those areas, Honda is also recalling affected
vehicles in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South
Carolina and Texas.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)