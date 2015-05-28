BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
WASHINGTON May 28 German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues involving Takata Corp air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday.
Last week, Takata said it would double the recall of potentially deadly air bags to nearly 34 million in the United States. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings; updates guidance