WASHINGTON May 28 German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues involving Takata Corp air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday.

Last week, Takata said it would double the recall of potentially deadly air bags to nearly 34 million in the United States. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)