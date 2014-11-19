FRANKFURT Nov 19 BMW is reviewing
whether to expand its recall to check whether possibly fatal air
bags were installed on both the driver and passenger side of
older generation 3-series models, the carmaker said on
Wednesday.
Japanese supplier Takata and carmakers including
BMW have been recalling vehicles on concern their air bags could
rupture upon activation. Five deaths, including four in the
United States, have been linked to the air bags.
BMW said the recall and the review were precautionary
measures. BMW said they are not aware of any of its cars
experiencing an air bag inflator malfunction in the field.
On Tuesday, the U.S. auto safety regulator, the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), told Takata and
the carmakers to broaden the recall.
"We will work together with the NHTSA regarding the new
request to extend the driver-side airbag campaign. If required,
we will take the appropriate action, and implement it as quickly
as possible," BMW said in a statement.
BMW has been checking 1.6 million cars since July to change
the passenger-side air bag of a previous generation 3-series
sedan.
It said it was already exchanging 12,000 driver-side air
bags installed in older 3-series models, which are referred to
as the E46 model generation.
Germany's federal vehicle authority, the Kraftfahrt
Bundesamt, said on Wednesday it was monitoring the
implementation of the global recall in Germany, and that it was
unaware of any faulty air bag deployments in Europe.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich)