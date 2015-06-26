TOKYO, June 26 Takata Corp Chief
Executive Shigehisa Takada earned less than 100 million yen
($810,373) in the business year ended in March, or less than
half of the 206 million yen ($1.67 million) he took home in the
previous year, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
Listed Japanese companies are required to disclose
individual executive compensation only if it exceeds 100 million
yen. The filing did not specify his compensation.
Takata, the Japanese auto safety parts maker at the centre
of a massive recall for potentially defective air bag inflators,
had said it would slash executives' salaries last year as the
safety crisis escalated. Its four internal directors including
Takada were paid no bonus, and made a total of 208 million yen.
Takada, the grandson of the company's founder, on Thursday
apologised in his first news conference since the recall saga
erupted, and said Takata's six directors, including one
external, would again return part of their pay this year.
A Takata spokesman said Takada would have his salary cut by
25 percent for a year, while the other five would get 20 percent
less.
($1 = 123.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)