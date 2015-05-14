TOKYO/BEIJING May 14 Takata Corp will
not set aside more cash to pay for an expanding car recall
linked to its air bag inflators because the defect cited by
automakers was not "officially recognised", analysts quoted its
chief financial officer as saying.
Takata CFO Yoichiro Nomura was speaking to analysts on
Thursday at a company briefing that was closed to the media, but
two analysts told Reuters that the executive said he saw no
reason to set aside more cash.
Earlier, Honda Motor Co and Daihatsu Motor Co
said they would recall more than 5 million cars to
replace potentially fatal air bag inflators made by Takata, a
day after Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
said they were taking back 6.5 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki; Writing by
Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)